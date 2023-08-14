Riley Gaines to Newsmax: Men in Women's Sports Is 'Humiliating'

Riley Gaines, a former top NCAA swimmer, told Newsmax that her experience dealing with transgender male-to-female individuals in women's sports was "humiliating."

Joining "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" on Monday alongside female powerlifter April Hutchinson, Gaines walked through her experience competing against biological men while she swam for the University of Kentucky.

"These people – they're doing it in the name of being kind, being inclusive. Let me tell you what: it is not kind to ask a young girl to undress in front of a fully-intact male, exposing male genitalia," Gaines said. "That's not kind. That's perverse. That's disgusting. And quite frankly, ... it's sexual harassment."

Hutchinson said she also experienced challenges when competing against biological men, specifically in a recent competition where a transgender individual beat a women's weightlifting record.

"A 40-year-old, 250-pound man, who basically transitioned after puberty, just won the national records – all of them – yesterday," Hutchinson explained. "He had the highest dead lift in powerlifting history from my federation."

That person was Anne Andres, who beat the runner-up by over 200 kilograms, or roughly 400 pounds, at the women's division of the Western Canadian Powerlifting Championships over the weekend.

"That's something that, myself, I've been working at for years just to try to get to that level. Even people like the world champion has not gotten to that level. And he just took all the records yesterday," Hutchinson said.

