Trump: Dems Have Newsom Recall Election 'Rigged' to Win

In-person polls have opened for the recall election of California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom, and former President Donald Trump told Newsmax he already knows how it is all going to turn out for the GOP.

"Well, it's probably rigged," Trump said on Tuesday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" in an exclusive interview.

Trump pointed to California elections processes that weighed heavily in favor of Democrats in the deep-blue state, including the same mass mail-in balloting that he believes undercut his presidential reelection campaign last November.

"When that happens, nobody's going to win except these Democrats," Trump told host Rob Schmitt.

Democrats, Trump said, "they're very good" at winning elections with mail-in ballots versus the in-person vote."

"The one thing they're good at is rigging elections," Trump said.

California's recall election is a longshot for anyone, including conservative Republican pundit Larry Elder, Trump insisted. "So I predict it's a rigged election," Trump said. "Let's see how it turns out."

