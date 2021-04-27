Rick Scott to Newsmax TV: Florida's Policies Bringing New Residents 'In Droves'

It shouldn't be surprising that people are flocking to the Sunshine State "in droves," current Sen. Rick Scott, R, who also served two terms as its governor tells Newsmax TV — and it's not just for the sun and sandy beaches.

"Shocking shocking, shocking," Scott said in mock surprise on Tuesday's edition of "Spicer & Co." "Maybe these governors up north and out in California will figure this out."

Scott was referring to U.S. Census data released Monday that showed Florida among states set to gain a member in the U.S. House of Representatives under reapportionment, while more liberal states such as California and New York are losing a representative.

"You know, we always had good weather, right? We've always had good beaches," Scott said. People are moving from Democratic-led states to Republican states such as Florida because they want to keep more of their own money with lower tax rates, and they want less regulation, he said.

"They're sick and tired of [New York Gov. Andrew] Cuomo and [California Gov. Gavin] Newsom and [Illinois Gov. J.B.] Pritzker, what they're doing with regard to taxes and regulation and attitude," Scott said. "They want job opportunities. They want to build a business. They want to have a life. They don't need government to tell him how to lead their life."

Scott said he left Florida No. 1 in higher education and K-12 in the Top 5 when he left office, and lowered the state's crime rate as well because people want to be safe.

Scott said he feels sorry for those who are choosing to stay in New York "because they're stuck with Cuomo."

He and Cuomo were both first elected governor of their respective states in 2010, but, Scott said, Cuomo "doesn't know a tax he can't raise; he doesn't know regulation he doesn't enjoy; he doesn't know a budget that he doesn't want to increase."

The seat gained in Florida and the two in Texas in particular will help current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., become House speaker in 2022, Scott said.

"In my job as chair of the next Republican Senatorial Committee, we're working hard to make sure we get the majority back, which we will, but … if [McCarthy] does well he's gonna help make sure we win our Senate races."

The real aid for winning in 2022, though, he said, will be President Joe Biden with his call for things that the public doesn't want such as higher taxes, open borders and keeping schools closed.

"He wants men to play in women's sports. He just needs to keep talking," Scott said. "If he just keeps doing what he's doing. Democrats keep doing what they're doing. We're gonna have an unbelievable '22 I think this is gonna be a great year for Republicans.

The GOP, on the contrary, he said, wants "you to have the chance to live your dream. You don't need more government."

