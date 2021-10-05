Sen. Rick Scott to Newsmax: Biden 'Being a Hypocrite' on Debt Ceiling

While President Joe Biden blamed Republicans for not voting to raise the debt ceiling, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said on Newsmax that the Democrats can do it themselves but apparently do not want to and are not being honest with the American people.

"The president's being a hypocrite," Scott told Tuesday's "Spicer & Co." "Democrats control the House, the White House and the Senate, right? They don't need a Republican.

"What they don't want to do is they don't want to tell people what's actually going on."

Democrats realize they are stuck with this problem, particularly as they seek to pass $1.2 trillion in infrastructure funding and another $3.5 trillion in a budget reconciliation bill that could pass the House and Senate without a single Republican vote.

"Democrats know that the American public is fed up with this," Scott told co-hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith. "They're fed up with the inflation, they're fed up with reckless spending. They know this reckless spending is causing their gas prices to go up, food prices go up. It's hurting our poorest families."

Even worse, Scott said, Democrats will not go on record for raising the debt ceiling. Instead, they are planning to merely suspend it through the next fiscal year.

"The Democrats, they want to play a game; they want to say, 'oh, yeah, we're not raising the debt, so we're just going to suspended it, so nobody will know what we're doing,'" Scott continued. "They're being disingenuous. They can do it without any Republican votes. None."

Scott added that Democrats should vote to raise the debt ceiling so that the country can avoid going into default on its debt for the first time in its history.

"They should do it; they should never let the country going into default, but the reality is they ought to say, 'let's live within our means,' like every family does," Scott said. "Let's stop hurting our poorest families by causing inflation, but they don't want to do that."

Democrats want to tax and spend, and they should own that, according to Scott.

"This is just, these are just nice sound bites by the president and by [Senate Majority Leader Chuck] Schumer, when they should go do their job," Scott said. "They want to go spend the money by themselves. Republicans won't go along with that, so if they wanted to do that, and they will raise the debt ceiling by themselves.

"It's still unfair the American public, but the Democrats will have responsibility for what they're doing."

Scott vowed he will not vote to raise the debt ceiling, "period."

"The Democrats have maxed out the credit card, and they don't want to be responsible for going to the bank and saying, 'hey, I need you to raise it some more,'' Scott concluded. "They just want to say, 'hey, just forget about it just for that. We don't want to talk about it.'"

