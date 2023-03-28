Rick Scott to Newsmax: Biden 'Incoherent,' Unaware He Was on TikTok

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Joe Biden probably didn’t know what he was doing when he appeared in a TikTok video from the Oval Office on St. Patrick’s Day, even though the president has threatened to ban the social media platform in the U.S. because of national security concerns.

“He probably didn't know what he was doing,” Scott, a member of the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, told “Spicer & Co.” “Somebody probably just told him what he had on his checklist [that day] to do it. He probably just, you know, the guy is incoherent. He doesn't know what he's doing.

“This needs to be banned. It’s bad for you, it’s bad for the country.”

Biden appeared in a 15 second TikTok video from the Oval Office posted by pop star Niall Horan on March 17. Horan, who was a member of the popular British boy band One Direction, is from Ireland but partially resides in the United States. Biden has Irish roots.

Some Democratic House members such as Reps. Jamaal Bowman and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York have come out against a nationwide ban on TikTok, whose owner, ByteDance, has ties to the Chinese Communist Party. They say the data collection of all Big Tech should be reviewed. But Scott said he believes there are enough lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to push a ban through Congress.

“I'm optimistic,” Scott said. “First of all, I'm very appreciative of what [Speaker] Kevin McCarthy is doing over in the House. I want a bill to ban of TikTok in the Senate. It's got to happen. Look, our job here is to defend the freedom of this country.

“They decided not to be our friend, China has. So, I'm very optimistic that everybody is starting to see the problem of [a] Communist China that wants to demolish our way of life. We're going to wake up and we're going to take care of this.”

