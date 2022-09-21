Sen. Rick Scott to Newsmax: Biden a 'Do-Nothing' President

Sen. Rick Scott told Newsmax on Wednesday that Joe Biden is "like a do-nothing president" as he neglects the crisis at the southern border and retracts the U.S. on the world stage.

During an appearance on "Spicer & Co.," the Florida Republican condemned a lack of action by the Biden administration as a record number of migrants pour across the border, leading many Americans to ask, "What is their purpose?"

"Nobody understands why they're letting all these people in. We don't want drugs coming in the country. We don't want criminals coming in the country. We don't want terrorists coming in the country. Why does Biden want them to come on into the country?" Scott queried.

Scott, head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, also pointed out that the White House is neglecting the plight of Latin Americans seeking "liberty and freedom" under oppressive regimes.

"The guy is like a do-nothing president," he emphasized. "Open up our border, do nothing about liberty and freedom around the world, but go — I guess — have some ice cream."

The senator also commented on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' controversial action in flying 50 illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, stressing that "none of this would be happening" if the administration secured the southern border.

"Why doesn't the Biden administration care about the 107,000 people that died of drug overdoses? He brought in tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan and never vetted them. Why doesn't he care about any of these things?" Scott wondered.

"This president is incoherent. He has no concept of what he should be doing in this job. I mean, it's disgusting, and the public is fed up with this guy," he continued. "Biden's numbers are horrible around the country, and they're fed up with his agenda."

Scott proposed that Republicans "need to quit caving to the Democrats" by preventing their agenda from passing while continuing to fund the federal government. He specifically advocated that the party push for a budget resolution without any concessions.

