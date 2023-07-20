Sen. Rick Scott to Newsmax: Radical Left Is Antisemitic

The visibly strained relationship between the Biden administration and the Israeli government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a result of the radical left's antisemitism, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Thursday.

"The American left, they're clearly antisemitic," Scott told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "They don't see the value of a thriving democracy.

"They should go visit Israel," Scott continued. "I've been there five times. What you see is, you see Muslims, Christians, Jews working together. You can practice whatever religion you want. Unfortunately, Iran and their proxies, Hamas and Hezbollah, are constantly trying to kill Israeli citizens."

Scott then expressed his appreciation for people like Netanyahu, "who stand up for freedom and liberty, stand up for their citizens."

"I had the opportunity to see him a couple weeks ago, along with President [Isaac] Herzog, and I went to the joint session of Congress yesterday to hear President Herzog talk about the importance of standing with Israel against Iran," Scott added. "Iran is the problem in the Middle East. They want a nuclear weapon to obliterate Israel; they've been very clear. That has to stop."

Scott then talked about the fact that while Israelis take great care to avoid harming civilians while eliminating terrorists, Hamas and Hezbollah reward terrorists who murder Israeli citizens, and called on President Joe Biden to "stand up" and "be vocal."

Biden should take the position that "Iran should never have the nuclear weapon. We will not do a deal with Iran as long as they're trying to get nuclear weapon to demolish the state of Israel," Scott said.

