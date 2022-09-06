Rick Scott to Newsmax: Executive Branch 'Isn't Supposed to Be a Political Machine'

Sen. Rick Scott railed against the Biden administration’s recent spending law, telling Newsmax on Tuesday that expansions to the Internal Revenue Service are politically motivated.

During an interview on “The Record with Greta Van Susteren,” the Florida Republican outlined the IRS’ reputation as ineffective, outdated, and partisan.

“You call the IRS, and very few people get through to answer the phone. They haven’t done a great job of updating their technology ... We saw them target conservative groups and Tea Party groups,” Scott explained.

“The executive branch of the federal government is not supposed to be a political machine. It’s supposed to provide the services that Congress pays for with your tax dollars,” he added.

Scott, who heads the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said the Senate conference would push for defunding the 87,000 new agent expansion proposed by the IRS if they win back the upper chamber come November.

“We have to have higher expectations for all of our federal agencies, including the IRS,” the senator stated. “Number one is you got to start answering your phone. Number two, you’re going to upgrade your technology to where you make it easier for people to work with you, and you’re not manually putting in information.”

Comparing the government to a business, Scott believes the government “should be able to provide more services for less cost to more people” as efficiency increases.

However, “up here, the idea is we need to just keep funding with more money with no expectation of things getting better,” he said of Washington, D.C.

