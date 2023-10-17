×
Tags: rick scott | iran | israel | hamas | u.s. | hezbollah | biden administration

Sen. Rick Scott to Newsmax: US Must 'Hold Iran Accountable'

By    |   Tuesday, 17 October 2023 06:48 PM EDT

Republican Sen. Rick Scott told Newsmax that the United States needs to "hold Iran accountable" for funding Hamas and Hezbollah, two terrorist groups attacking Israel.

Appearing Tuesday on "American Agenda," the Florida lawmaker argued that the Biden administration is deflecting from Iran's alleged role in the infamous massacre of Israelis by Hamas on Oct. 7.

The operation, called the Al-Aqsa Flood by Hamas, resulted in the death of nearly 1,000 individuals in Israel, who were mostly civilians. Another 100 were taken hostage.

"We're dealing with a group of people orchestrated by Iran – Hamas – that murdered babies," Scott explained. "They mutilated babies. They raped teenage girls and then burned them alive. ... I mean, these are despicable people."

"Hamas did it, but ... they're supported by Iran," he continued. "So, I don't get the Biden administration. Thirty Americans died. We have Americans held hostage."

Instead of asking, "'How can we build a better relationship with Iran?'" Scott wants the administration to ask, "How do we hold Iran accountable?"

Regarding questions over the extent of Iran's involvement in Hamas' attacks, with conflicting reports from The Wall Street Journal and United States intelligence, Scott urged people to look at the bigger picture.

"Here's what we all know: Hamas killed a lot of people. They're despicable. We know Hezbollah has killed Israelis, and we know that all the money comes from Iran," Scott emphasized. "That's all you need to know. ... Iran did this."

Israeli authorities estimate that over 1,400 individuals have been killed in their territories, and at least 4,121 have been wounded since the war began. Another 200 have likely been taken hostage.

Palestinian authorities, meanwhile, put their death toll at roughly 3,000 in the Gaza Strip and 61 in the West Bank, with over 12,800 wounded across both regions.

Israel's full ground invasion of Gaza is expected to occur within the next couple of days.

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 17 October 2023 06:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

