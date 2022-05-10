Sen. Rick Scott to Newsmax: Biden Has Problem of Inflation, and 'No Plan'

After Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., blasted President Joe Biden as "incoherent, incapacitated, and confused" on inflation, the president shot back saying at a news conference Tuesday, "I think the man has a problem."

Scott responded to that quip on Newsmax on Tuesday night, saying the problem is inflation and it is Biden's to fix, but the president has "no plan" outside of blaming other people for it.

"That was a pretty disappointing press conference," Scott told Tuesday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "There was no plan to deal with inflation. There was just: 'How do I blame?' How does the president blame somebody else for inflation?"

Biden can run around the problem of inflation all he wants, Scott told host Rob Schmitt, but he has no where to hide the facts.

"I'm a business guy – the Biden economy goes like this: 8.5% inflation, highest in 40 years, gas prices the highest ever, wages are not staying up with inflation, we've got GDP going down, we've got mortgage rates going up, we've got an unbelievable supply chain crisis in this country, and he has no plan," Scott said.

"He's done two press conferences on inflation – one last week and one last week – and he has no plan."

Scott, meanwhile, has an 11-point plan to rescue America from the failures of the Biden administration at RescueAmerica.com.

"Biden has never found a tax that he didn't want to raise," Scott added. "He has always been for more debt.

"When he became a senator, the federal debt was less than $1 trillion. It's now $30 trillion and his plan is to take it to $45 trillion."

Scott concluded his plan is to get all "able-bodied" workers into the work force and paying into the capitalist economy.

"I want everybody to be a part of the capitalist system we have," Scott said. "I grew up in a poor family. I know what it's like to live in public housing. I did it. I was born to a single mom. I know it's way better when you have a job."

