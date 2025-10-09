Sen. Rick Scott to Newsmax: 'Hopeful' Mideast Peace Deal Will Last

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Thursday that he's "hopeful" the Middle East peace deal President Donald Trump announced Wednesday will last.

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is to follow the approval of the first phase of a peace deal. The agreement pauses the conflict that began with the terrorist group's attack two years ago, which killed around 1,200 Israelis and led to over 250 hostages being taken.

"This is historic. Now, it's not over yet," Scott said during an appearance on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren."

"We don't have the hostages back. I don't think any of us really trust Hamas.

"We haven't gotten the bodies back yet. Hamas has not laid down its arms yet," he said.

"But I think we can all be hopeful right now, and I'm glad people in Israel are actually also hopeful."

Host Greta Van Susteren displayed social media posts from former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, neither of whom mentioned the president in their statements regarding the peace deal.

Scott, who serves on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he's disappointed the former Democratic leaders have not praised Trump's efforts in the Middle East.

"So it's disappointing that leaders can't say President Trump has done something right, because he has.

"There are so many conflicts this year that he has worked hard to make sure they stopped, they didn't escalate," he said.

"And this is the guy that has done more to help Israel than any of those prior politicians you talked about."

