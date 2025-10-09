WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: rick scott | hamas | israel | donald trump

Sen. Rick Scott to Newsmax: 'Hopeful' Mideast Peace Deal Will Last

By    |   Thursday, 09 October 2025 05:19 PM EDT

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Thursday that he's "hopeful" the Middle East peace deal President Donald Trump announced Wednesday will last.

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is to follow the approval of the first phase of a peace deal. The agreement pauses the conflict that began with the terrorist group's attack two years ago, which killed around 1,200 Israelis and led to over 250 hostages being taken.

"This is historic. Now, it's not over yet," Scott said during an appearance on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren."

"We don't have the hostages back. I don't think any of us really trust Hamas.

"We haven't gotten the bodies back yet. Hamas has not laid down its arms yet," he said.

"But I think we can all be hopeful right now, and I'm glad people in Israel are actually also hopeful."

Host Greta Van Susteren displayed social media posts from former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, neither of whom mentioned the president in their statements regarding the peace deal.

Scott, who serves on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he's disappointed the former Democratic leaders have not praised Trump's efforts in the Middle East.

"So it's disappointing that leaders can't say President Trump has done something right, because he has.

"There are so many conflicts this year that he has worked hard to make sure they stopped, they didn't escalate," he said.

"And this is the guy that has done more to help Israel than any of those prior politicians you talked about."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. told Newsmax on Thursday that he's "hopeful" the Middle East peace deal President Donald Trump announced Wednesday will last.
rick scott, hamas, israel, donald trump
401
2025-19-09
Thursday, 09 October 2025 05:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved