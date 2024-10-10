Sen. Rick Scott to Newsmax: Congress Must Ensure Full Funding for FEMA

Congress must make sure the Federal Emergency Management Agency is "fully funded" so that it can continue to respond to natural disasters like the back-to-back Hurricanes Helene and Milton, Sen. Rick Scott told Newsmax on Thursday.

"I've been talking to FEMA every day and giving them information about any needs that we have," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"We need to go back and just make sure FEMA is fully funded," as well as the Small Business Administration and the Department of Agriculture," he added.

"Any federal agency that deals with disaster response, we have to make sure they have all the resources," said Scott. "It's not just for Florida. It's to help East Tennessee, Georgia, and North Carolina with Helene and anything else that happens. We've got to make sure these things are funded, and I know all of us are going to try to make sure that happens."

Meanwhile, Scott said there are widespread areas of Florida that have been destroyed not only by Milton itself, but by the tornadoes it spawned.

"We know there was devastation in St. Lucie County with regard to the tornado that hit the mobile home park, and the sheriff has said there are several fatalities there," said Scott. "We know that when you go down, like, Siesta Key and Anna Maria [Island], they got unbelievable storm surge. So I hope everybody evacuated."

Further, more than 3 million people in Florida are without power, and Scott warned people not to touch downed power lines.

"If you don't know how to use a generator, don't use it," he said. "This is the time to be cautious."

Rescue efforts are underway, but the flooding and downed trees after the storm will make it difficult to reach people, he added.

"I know there's a big shortage of gas in the state, which is a real problem to be able to, for people to travel," said Scott. "I know people are going to want to get back home, but you've got to be careful. You got to wait till it's safe."

Scott, also a former Florida governor, said he's never seen a storm surge or string of tornadoes like Milton has brought.

"Flooding is going to be a major issue," he said. "The state is just drenched with water. We've been getting rain, it seems like every day for months. And then we've had Helene. We had Debbie in August. Now we have this."

Scott urged people outside of Florida to remember the state in their prayers and said they can help by supporting the Red Cross and Salvation Army, which will be helping to run shelters and feed people.

"Our local government, our state government, our federal government, they all have different roles in this," he said. "Everybody does their part. But right now, you know, organizations like the Red Cross, Salvation Army, I know they're going to do a great job."

