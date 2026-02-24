Sen. Scott to Newsmax: Trump Should Tout Economic Gains in SOTU

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Donald Trump should use his State of the Union address to highlight what Scott called progress on the economy, the border, and global conflicts.

Then the president should lay out where the administration intends to go next.

The State of the Union on Tuesday night will be the president's annual address to Congress, delivered before a joint session in the House chamber and watched nationwide as a marquee moment for the White House to frame its agenda for the year.

"I think he should brag about the things he's accomplished," Scott said on "Wake Up America." "Then talk about where we're going."

With Trump expected to spend significant time on the economy as voters continue to focus on prices and household costs, Scott urged him to argue that conditions are improving after the inflation shock of recent years.

"Number one, he can brag that he's bringing our country back from the economic malaise and the problems of the Biden administration," Scott said. "We saw massive inflation where we saw unbelievable number of full-time job loss.

"So I think that's that's one thing he can brag about is how he's bringing our economy back."

Scott also pointed to energy prices as a key signal for broader inflation trends, as the White House and lawmakers debate how quickly lower fuel costs translate into relief for consumers.

"Number two is how he's bringing prices down. Look at gas prices. Gas prices have dropped significantly, which is ultimately going to be the driver. It's going to drive all inflation down," Scott said.

Scott said Trump should pair economic claims with a broader argument about security and diplomacy, as the administration faces scrutiny over migration and world conflicts while pressing for policy changes on multiple fronts.

"He can talk about the border being secure," Scott said. "And he has brought peace around the world. He can talk about the success of trying to bring democracy to Venezuela and and to Cuba."

Scott said Trump should also lean on his first-term record as part of the pitch to voters and lawmakers as the administration looks toward the next phase of its agenda.

"So he's got a lot to talk about. I think I think he ought to talk about his economic success he had in his first term. He's going to do it again this time," Scott said.

Scott said he invited entrepreneur Kevin O'Leary as his guest because they share a focus on small businesses, which Republicans frequently describe as central to job growth and a key political constituency in economic debates.

"Kevin and I have a common interest," Scott said. "We know that the driver of economic growth in this country is small businesses. Small businesses are the ones that add jobs."

Scott also described a broader skepticism about government's role in the economy as Congress weighs trade policy and other economic levers that can shape investment decisions.

"Government is a problem. Typically. Generally, they're not helpful," Scott said.

The comments came as Washington is grappling with a funding lapse affecting the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees agencies that include the Transportation Security Administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and as trade policy remains in flux after a Supreme Court ruling striking down a prior tariff approach.

