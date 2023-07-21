Rick Scott: 'Clearly Two Standards of Law'

The legal battles being faced by former President Donald Trump, when compared to the lack of action taken against Democrats like Hunter Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, show there are "clearly two standards of law," Sen. Rick Scott tells Newsmax.

"We need to stand up for the rule of law, that equal treatment under the law," the Florida Republican told Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" Thursday, adding that the push against Trump, as the GOP party's frontrunner for president, means an attempt to put him in prison or "demolish his reputation."

But, Scott told Schmitt, "Hunter Biden gets a pass for not paying his taxes and for lying on an ATV form, and Hillary Clinton, nothing happens to her when she was under subpoena and tore up her server and tore up her phones."

The FBI and IRS need to say that there will be equal treatment under the law, the senator added, as "Americans are losing trust in these organizations, these institutions."

Scott's comment came after Schmitt asked him if he agrees with Newsmax contributor Dick Morris' call for Congress to shut down business until the "political persecutions" and indictments of Trump are dropped.

"It's quite obvious now [what's happening] after you watch what we just saw the information we learned yesterday in that House hearing from the IRS whistleblowers," said Schmitt. "Then you see how they're treating former President Trump, compared to how they treat the Biden family. It's pretty clear what's happening here."

