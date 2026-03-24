Santorum to Newsmax: Using Reconciliation Risks Other GOP Priorities

Former Sen. Rick Santorum said Tuesday on Newsmax that budget reconciliation could help Republicans break the deadlock over Department of Homeland Security funding, but warned the maneuver is limited and could crowd out other GOP priorities.

The push and pull over the budget has proceeded as President Donald Trump prepares to install Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., as the department's next leader.

Speaking on "Bianca Across the Nation," Santorum said reconciliation "will certainly solve the problem for DHS" but added that "it's not a fix-all for everything."

"I know people have talked about trying to do that with the SAVE [America] Act," Santorum said. "I think that's going to have limited effect, but you certainly can fund other areas of government."

Budget reconciliation is a special Senate process that allows certain tax and spending measures to pass with a simple majority rather than the usual 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster, though it is restricted to budget-related provisions.

Santorum cautioned that relying on that tool for DHS funding would come with a political and legislative cost.

"It's not the best way to do it," he said. "You only get usually one or two reconciliation bills."

Santorum added, "So to use one for funding sort of limit your ability to do other things like, you know, fixing some of the tax provisions or doing some other things that that might actually save money in the federal government, which is something that I know Republicans would like to see done."

His comments came as the DHS funding fight stretched into its sixth week after Senate Democrats earlier this month blocked a Republican-backed bill to fund the department through the end of fiscal 2026, leaving parts of the agency operating without appropriated funds while immigration enforcement remained at the center of the standoff.

Santorum said Republicans could still turn the impasse into a political advantage by arguing they are trying to keep the government functioning while Democrats are obstructing them.

"We actually do fix things," Santorum said. "We actually do compromise and work and make government work and not just showboat and protest and ... hold up things and ... shut down the government.

"We're actually trying to work and find solutions. We have to be creative sometimes because the Democrats are blocking things habitually. But I think showing that that this is a this is a government that can govern is a very important thing for the midterm elections."

Santorum also cast doubt on the near-term prospects for the Trump-backed SAVE America Act, arguing the measure is more likely to remain a campaign rallying point than become law soon.

"I think it's unlikely to get passed," he said. "There may be some small elements of it included in this reconciliation, but this is a campaign issue.

"And it's a great, you know, when Republicans took control, you know, for the first time in 40 years, they did it on issues that were 80 over 20 issues. And this is what you ... salivate and you hope for having a campaign issue that's an 80 over 20 issue."

Santorum said Republicans have "got one" and "the Democrats are going to let them keep it because they're not going to solve it."

The Senate confirmed Mullin as DHS secretary on Monday in a 54-45 vote after Trump formally sent his nomination to the chamber March 9, and a White House swearing-in ceremony is expected Wednesday as Republicans continue searching for a path to reopen the department fully.

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