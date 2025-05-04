Rick Santorum to Newsmax: Pontiff Needed Who Will 'Calm Things Down'

Former Sen. Rick Santorum, in Italy this week as the College of Cardinals prepares to enter its conclave to pick Pope Francis' successor, tells Newsmax that he is not sure if someone more conservative will be picked, or at least someone who will "calm things down a little bit."

"That doesn't necessarily mean conservative," the Pennsylvania Republican, speaking to Newsmax's Rob Astorino in Rome, commented. "It could mean someone who's sort of philosophically where Francis was, but not as off the cuff."

Santorum, in an interview shown on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda," said he wants to see a Pope who is more orthodox, and potentially an older Pope who would have a shorter pontificate and remain more stable and, in his mind, that would be African Cardinal Robert Sarah.

Pope Francis, he added, had been seen as a pontiff who brought confusion to the church, which should not happen.

"Confusion is bad," said Santorum. "A Pope should not be creating confusion, and he shouldn't be creating conflict within the church."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com