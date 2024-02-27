×
Rick Santorum to Newsmax: Democrats 'Stuck' With Biden

By    |   Tuesday, 27 February 2024 02:24 PM EST

Former Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Democrats are "stuck" with President Joe Biden as their 2024 nominee unless "he doesn't want to do it."

Santorum, appearing on "Newsline," dismissed speculation that Democrats may look to replace Biden with California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Biden recently traveled to California for a multi-day fundraising trip that sparked rumors that Democrats may consider Newsom as a possible replacement.

"I don't think there's any question that Newsom is putting himself in a position, defending a record, talking about how Joe Biden has been adding jobs," Santorum said. "We were coming out of a forced government lockdown. any president was going to add jobs.

"These are just ridiculous assertions. The economy, by every estimate, … is not doing well, particularly for the people who were hurt most by the COVID lockdowns."

Santorum said that Newsom is being "the good soldier" for Democrats.

"He's teeing himself up for a potential switcheroo at the convention, but the bottom line is they're sort of stuck with Joe Biden until Joe Biden decides he doesn't want to do it," Santorum said. 

"I don't think you can force [Biden] out. I think at some point he has to willingly go. If he has the delegates committed to him, enough of them to win the nomination and he doesn't want to leave, then they're stuck with him."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

