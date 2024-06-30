Santorum to Newsmax: Not in Biden's DNA to Drop Out

President Joe Biden has "a misperception of himself" that his legacy is larger than it really is, and that will keep him from stepping out of the race for the White House, even after his failures in last week's debate, former Sen. Rick Santorum told Newsmax on Sunday.

"The only way for Democrats moving forward is to convince Joe Biden to get out of the race, step aside, and allow the convention to be open," the Pennsylvania Republican told Newsmax's "Sunday Report."

But, he added that he's known Biden for many years, and "that is just not within his DNA."

"Joe Biden has always had a misperception of himself," said Santorum. "He's always seen himself as this grander-than-life figure and the fact that he's now president and defeated Donald Trump, I can't even imagine [him stepping aside]."

Biden, he added, has a "delusional view of himself."

"It's a narcissistic view of himself and he is being supported by his wife and family," said Santorum. "I can't imagine that he gives it up now."

Further, none of the pressure being put on Biden is coming from elected Democrat officials, but from the "chattering class" of party people.

"It's folks who make a living trying to get attention in on the media, but not the people in the arena, and until that changes, until real pressure comes from very close to him or leaders of the Democratic Party in elected office, I don't see anything changing here anytime soon."

Meanwhile, Biden holds all of the committed delegates to win at the convention, and if he stays in the race, they will have to vote for him, said Santorum.

The president is meeting with his family at Camp David this weekend, with reports indicating they are discussing his path forward, but Santorum stressed that isn't known for sure.

"But clearly, he had a very, very bad night the other night, and the world has been told not to believe your lying eyes, that Joe Biden is perfectly fine, that these are cheap fakes by the conservative media," said Santorum, pointing out that Newsmax and other conservative media have been telling the truth.

"The question is whether they can convince Joe Biden and Jill to step aside," he said. "Again, it's not in Joe Biden's nature."

But the meeting, which the campaign has disputed is happening, may be an indication that matters are changing, Santorum added.

If Biden does back out, that means the Democrats will have a short time to decide who to nominate, as that won't happen until the convention, he noted.

"There's also the issue of Ohio, the fact that if they actually do go to a convention and have the delegates appear," said Santorum.

And if Vice President Kamala Harris is put forward to run, there will be fighting in the party, as "there's no appetite" for her among most of the Democrats, he predicted.

But with Biden, "nothing's off the table when it comes to the Democrats," said Santorum. "They will do whatever it takes to keep power and if they have to, they can convince Joe Biden that he needs to get out of this race."

