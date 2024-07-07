Santorum to Newsmax: Jeffries Will Try Keeping Dems in Line

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries will likely try to keep Democrats in line behind President Joe Biden during his meeting with key committee members Sunday, according to former Sen. Rick Santorum on Newsmax.

"There could be a back and forth but I suspect Jeffries, who so far stood by the president, will at least give it a shot to try to keep as many House Democrats in line [as possible]," the Pennsylvania Republican told Newsmax's "Sunday Report."

Jeffries, D-N.Y., announced his plans for a virtual meeting Saturday as concerns grow about Biden remaining in the race.

Still, Santorum said that rank-and-file Democrats, particularly those in difficult elections, will likely push Jeffries to step forward and publicly ask Biden to step out of the race or at least meet privately with the president.

So far, only five House Democrats have broken with Biden, so "if they can limit that number and if, again, Jeffries believes that Biden isn't going anywhere no matter what happens, I think it's in his interest to keep as many Democrats in line as possible," Santorum said.

Meanwhile, "anyone with two eyes" has noticed Biden's continued decline, he added.

"He was certainly not in great shape when he first was elected in 2020," said Santorum. "This was a process that had already started. Usually, when you have cognitive decline, it doesn't arrest, it doesn't stop. It continues as you get older."

The pressures of the presidency would only make Biden's issues worsen, he said.

"You always look at these pictures of people who go into office and what they look like 4 or 8 years later, and they age a lot," said Santorum. "It's a very tough job, so that pressure is going to even make these cognitive issues even worse, I would think."

The question remains, though, about how much internal pressure can be put on Biden to get him to agree to step aside, said Santorum.

If that doesn't work, Democrat lawmakers must decide if they are willing to step out and call for Biden to step down.

"The vast majority of elected officials are not calling for him to step down," said Santorum. "Most are just communicating to him privately… I suspect most are saying, step down, but so far, that has not moved the president."

Polls may also be leading Biden to stay in the race, said Santorum.

"There are a couple of polls out from Bloomberg that has Biden up in Wisconsin, Biden up in Michigan," he said. "You can look at national polls, they don't really mean anything. What you need to look at is the swing states. And in the swing states, Trump has picked up a little ground in Pennsylvania and in Arizona and Georgia, but he's actually lost ground in Michigan and Wisconsin."

This means there will be pushback from Biden's campaign "that this is not as devastating as the media is portraying it to be," said Santorum.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com