Rick Santorum to Newsmax: Trump-Greene Breakup Was Due

The breakup of the political friendship between Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and President Donald Trump was only a matter of time, former Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Monday.

He told "American Agenda" that "it was just a matter of time before Donald Trump recognized that Marjorie Taylor Greene is a ticking time bomb that is going to explode and hurt him and anybody else she is around."

Santorum said Greene is "an unusual political figure that I think people are recognizing is not someone who is committed necessarily to principle; she's committed to getting as many likes and looks on social media. ... that now means she crosses Donald Trump and she continues to pursue it, whether it hurts her or helps Trump.

Santorum added, "That is sort of the nature of the beast, and it has come to bite Trump."

Turning to the Jeffrey Epstein issue, Santorum said that "if there is anything bad about Donald Trump in the Jeffrey Epstein files, we would have known about it a long time ago from the Biden administration."

He explained that "this is just classic conspiracy theory," emphasizing that "the release of these files is going to be pretty much of a nothing burger."

Santorum said that "the reality is that some people have made a career, Marjorie Taylor Greene being one of them, out of a conspiracy theory, and will not be denied.

"Even if this comes out and there is nothing in it, they will say, Oh, well, we have to get the grand jury testimony."

He added that "you just cannot convince people of a negative and you can't prove a negative."

