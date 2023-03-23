Grenell to Newsmax: China 'Doing Diplomacy,' US Falling Behind

Former U.S. Ambassador to Germany Rick Grenell told Newsmax on Thursday that "we're watching the Chinese completely muscle us out on the world stage" following Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent high-profile meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Grenell said on "John Bachman Now," "Let's be very clear: China has outmaneuvered [President] Joe Biden and [Secretary of State] Antony Blinken. Antony Blinken, our Secretary of State, could not be more embarrassed on the world stage every single week."

He continued, "There is a new issue where he is just literally getting beaten and China is meanwhile, bringing together the Saudis and the Iranians for a deal that [the] Chinese offered the Russians and the Ukrainians: a peace deal."

The former ambassador added, "They're the ones that are doing diplomacy. Our secretary of state is doing wine and cheese parties and pretending like culinary diplomacy is key to our future.

"People need to understand, I know they may not like the mean tweets, and they may not like some of the things that [former President] Donald Trump has done, but the world was safer," Grenell said. "The world was economically on the upswing. The stock market. Your 401K was much better. I think that what we have to realize is that Joe Biden is in over his head. His team doesn't know what they're doing. They're too woke. They would rather talk about climate change than peace deals. We don't even have a State Department that has any muscle right now and for me, as someone who's worked at the State Department for 12 years, makes me very sad."