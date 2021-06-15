Rick Gates to Newsmax: Biden 'Missed Opportunities' At G-7 Summit

President Joe Biden had a "rare opportunity" to address key issues with world leaders at the G-7 summit and he missed his chance, Rick Gates, a former aide to ex-President Donald Trump, told Newsmax Tuesday.

"What Biden has done at the G-7, has, in essence, not been as strong a showing as he needs to (have)," Gates said during a panel discussion on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "This is a rare opportunity for Biden to confront European allies and adversaries on a number of key issues, and he missed opportunities."

Biden has made several gaffes during his appearances and discussions at the summit, and Gates said that while other presidents have made "one or two misstatements in a seven- or 10-day foreign trip," Biden's errors have multiplied and caused frustration.

Meanwhile, there is a great deal of attention and pressure on Biden with his meeting Wednesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Gates, however, said he thinks Biden will be "quite measured" while speaking with Putin and he does not think "there's going to be as many takeaways as people think."

Meanwhile, Putin was sending a "lot of signals" with his interview on NBC News, said Gates.

"(There were) a lot of instances where I think he was attempting to help maneuver Biden in advance of the summit," said Gates, adding that he doesn't think there's "anything" coming on a potential swap of prisoners.

Earlier this week, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan clarified statements from Biden, who called an offer from Putin to swap cybercriminals between the two nations "potentially a good sign of progress" on Sunday, reports Yahoo News.

Biden wasn't endorsing a prisoner swap or saying he would exchange cybercriminals with Russia, said Sullivan.

"What he was talking about was accountability and the idea that responsible countries should be held accountable to not harboring cybercriminals and to bring cybercriminals to justice," said Sullivan.

Gates called such claims on a prisoner swap a "talking point."

"If you look at that whole interview, Putin kind of took a middle-of-the-road approach on this with every answer and a lot of questions he didn't answer," said Gates. "What he was doing is positioning Russia in the same way that the Biden administration has been positioned the United States."

Meanwhile, Russia has "consistently tested Biden," but the president has not answered "with any sort of action whatsoever."

"This is a great opportunity for Biden to go out and show strength and he's going to be scripted, no question," said Gates. "The fact that they're having separate press conferences is a whole other issue ... he needs to come out and he needs to be strong."

Trump's policy was "peace through strength, and strength meant taking action," Gates added. "This is exactly what Biden has not done and he needs to do it. It will be a great indicator tomorrow to see if he's actually going to do it or not."

