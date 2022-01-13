Rep. Crawford to Newsmax: Dem Voting Legislation a 'Gross Overreach'

Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., told Newsmax that new voting bills being pushed by the Biden administration are a "gross overreach" by the federal government.

"The Constitution specifically empowers the states to make election law, not the federal government," Crawford said. "And I think this is a gross overreach."

Crawford's comments during "American Agenda" on Thursday come as the Senate weighs voting on the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act (FVA).

The FVA is a compromise between Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., and the Democratic Caucus on the more expansive House-passed For the People Act, according to NBC News.

The Arkansas congressman had earlier called out President Joe Biden for touting record turnout in 2020 but claiming the Republican Party engaged in voter suppression.

"Look, the president touts these huge totals of votes that he received in 2020, and in the same breath talks about voter suppression. So, which is it?" Crawford asked. "You either won by record numbers, or you had voters suppressed. But it doesn't sound like you can have both in this case."

Crawford also commented on the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that tossed out vaccine mandates or required testing for businesses with over 100 employees.

"When you try to force people — this is America — we don't like being told we have to do anything, that's number one. Number two, this is going on all over the world. You see every country on the planet right now that's recoiling from vaccine mandates because it's human nature to resist being told you have to do anything," he said.

