Rep. Crawford to Newsmax: Infrastructure Bill Another Biden Failure

The bipartisan infrastructure bill sounded good when it was passed, but there's no evidence yet that it's benefiting anyone, Rep. Rick Crawford said on Newsmax Friday.

"What we're seeing again is just a failure on the part of the Biden administration to recognize where that investment needs to go, how it needs to be spent, and what's valuable to the American people with regard to improving our infrastructure," the Arkansas Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now" before President Joe Biden's address on day 60 after the legislation passed.

Crawford added that he thinks Democrats and the administration used the idea of infrastructure "to leverage more American dollars from the taxpayers of this country into a package that will do very little to improve overall infrastructure."

The lawmaker also noted that Biden had campaigned on the idea that he would be the "uniter in chief," but he failed in his first opportunity to do that, including in Atlanta, Georgia, this week, when he equated people who disagree with him on voting legislation as "traitors."

"This is another example of failed leadership and a failed opportunity to unite this country," said Crawford.

Then there is Vice President Kamala Harris, he added, who is "good at evading answers to questions that are pretty simple and straightforward."

Crawford's comment came in response to her answer to an interviewer about the administration resetting its strategy on COVID-19 when she spoke about there being "tools" available for the fight.

"It's word salad," said Crawford. "There was nothing meaningful in that at all, except an attempt to not answer the question."

Crawford also spoke out about the effects of the growing inflation under the Biden administration, saying that there are people who believe farmers are having a good year, but that is not so.

"They're not taking into account the production costs associated with what it takes to produce a bushel of rice, or a bale of cotton, or a bushel of corn or soybeans," said Crawford. "The costs have gone up tremendously, and so that pressure is being borne out here, and we'll see that with increased fuel prices. We're seeing fertilizer — not only cost of fertilizer — increased, but availability becoming so much more limited."

