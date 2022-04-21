Rep. Rick Allen to Newsmax: Biden's Energy Policies Bringing Pain to US

The Biden administration is not coming clean with Americans on the pain and suffering they will incur because of its policies on energy production, Rep. Rick Allen said on Newsmax Thursday.

"Right now there's a shortage of natural gas, and natural gas prices are skyrocketing," the Georgia Republican commented on Newsmax's "National Report." "That's going to cost the American people more each day to live."

His comments came after President Joe Biden announced on Thursday $800 million more in military aid to Ukraine, and Allen said he agrees that the United States needs to support the Ukrainian people. But still, Allen said there will be economic issues in this country from the standpoint of trade and other products.

"We buy consumer confidence," said Allen. "Our economy is all about confidence and we don't have leadership in Washington. This president is not providing the kind of confidence the American people need to invest and move forward. We must unleash this immediately."

But instead, the administration is "doing everything they can to destroy this economy," said Allen.

"As far as the restrictions of the infrastructure bill, I mean, we're not going to build any roads or bridges," he continued. "The only way we get out of this is to unleash this economic growth as we did four years ago."

Further, Allen said, "unless Congress wakes up and unleashes the potential that this country has, there are going to be some difficult days ahead."

