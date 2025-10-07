Rep. McCormick to Newsmax: Schumer Must 'Come to His Senses' on Shutdown

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer must "come to his senses" and make sure Democrats in the Senate "vote the right way" to end the government shutdown, as the continuing resolution in question already represents a compromise, Rep. Rich McCormick told Newsmax Tuesday.

"We've already admitted that we're about 30% in deficit spending per year," the Georgia Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We're approaching $40 trillion of debt, the interest payments are over $1 trillion per year, and they have no plan, no plan to reduce the amount of federal spending in the government."

McCormick warned that the nation's rising debt poses a serious long-term threat.

"Probably the biggest challenge we have for the future is our debt," he said, adding that the United States has one of the highest debt-to-GDP ratios among developed countries. "It's sad, especially as the industry standard of currency. We have to be more responsible if we want to keep our place in history."

He also accused House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., of staging theatrics rather than working on solutions.

"When the poll says that about 13% of the people approve of your messaging, then you make desperate pleas for attention. And that's what Hakeem Jeffries has done," McCormick said.

Turning to his home state, McCormick criticized Georgia's Democratic Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, saying they bear responsibility for the shutdown and could face political consequences in future elections.

He also attacked Democrats' push to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies.

"Since the Affordable Care Act and the expansion of Medicaid, under the guise of basically private industry, [insurers are] making 230% more profits while you pay about 90% more for your premiums, where they have a third of all claims denied, where doctors make 30% less," McCormick said.

"We've got to stop this madness," he added. "Supplementing big business and billionaires on the backs of American taxpayers and our future generations is just wrong."

