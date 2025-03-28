State Rep. West to Newsmax: Missouri Bill Seeks to Eliminate Property Tax

Missouri state Rep. Richard West, a Republican, told Newsmax Friday that the ultimate goal with a new bill in the Missouri state house is to eliminate state property taxes altogether.

Last week, the Missouri House passed a bill that would gradually reduce property taxes over the course of three years. The bill now heads to the Economic and Workforce Development Committee.

Critics have said that funds generated by the tax are used for critical services such as schools, fire, and police. West said that his bill takes those concerns into account.

"We've been working hard in the state of Missouri to try to reduce our taxation, and this is one way that will give us a graduated look at that," he said during an appearance on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"We have a lot of police and fire and city services that that rely on these taxes. So what I've done is I've presented a bill that will, over a course of three years, take the valuations into account."

West said residents of Missouri are in effect being taxed twice by property taxes.

"The way our property tax works is we're taxing what you've already paid for. You've already paid taxes on cars, airplanes, furniture, store equipment, livestock, chickens.

"So what this does is it takes the valuation from 33 1/3% down to 18% over three years. And then on that fourth year, we're going to eliminate it altogether."

