Nixon's Grandson to Newsmax: Kissinger Would Feel 'Déjà Vu' Over Israel

Christopher Nixon Cox, former President Richard Nixon's grandson, told Newsmax on Thursday that former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who died Wednesday night and who worked very closely with his grandfather, would feel that history was repeating itself in Israel.

"Very simply, I feel he would think déjà vu," Cox said during an appearance on "National Report." "It's remarkable that at the time of his [Kissinger's] passing, Secretary of State Blinken was going along a very similar path, going to the same capitals, the same parts of the world, trying to solve a very similar problem to what Dr. Kissinger was working on solving in 1973, which was peace between the Arab states, the Palestinians and the state of Israel. So, I think he would have seen some of the same things today that he was facing 50 years ago almost exactly."

During his 39 months as secretary of state, Kissinger flew hundreds of thousands of miles, meeting with world leaders and trying to resolve the Arab-Israeli conflict of the day. In the quest for peace in the Middle East, he conducted the first "shuttle diplomacy" amid the fallout from the Yom Kippur War in October 1973.

"I think that the Nixon-Kissinger policy was something that actually has lessons for today," Cox said. "My grandfather and Dr. Kissinger had a very strong response when Israel needed help in the Yom Kippur War. It was President Nixon that said, and Dr. Kissinger then implemented, sending massive amounts of military aid to help Israel in their fight. But then it was also the diplomatic side. The fact that, when the battle turned, and Israel turned away the Arab attack against the Israeli state, it was my grandfather and Dr. Kissinger pulling back Israel from destroying the Egyptian state that actually set the table for the peace accords in 1979, the Camp David accords."

"So, I think that there are many lessons in that," he continued. "That we need to have a very strong military foreign policy, but we can't overlook the diplomatic side as well and that, ultimately, in the goal of peace, you need to have a strong military but also always be looking for diplomatic angles that can solve a crisis. I think that Dr. Kissinger would take those lessons to the fight today. And of course, I think that's why his advice was sought after by Secretary Blinken and others in the administration, even to this day."

An influential presence in American foreign policy for 60 years, Kissinger, 100, died at his home in Connecticut Wednesday evening.

As one of the most iconic figures in modern history, he advised presidents from John F. Kennedy to Donald Trump, and was the only person ever to hold the positions of secretary of state and White House national security adviser simultaneously.

Kissinger was also the first foreign-born individual and the first Jew to serve as secretary of state, having fled Nazi Germany with his family in his teens.

