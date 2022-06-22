Dr. McCormick to Newsmax: Georgia Primary Win for 'the People'

Marine veteran Dr. Richard McCormick told Newsmax that he won the Republican primary in Georgia's 6th Congressional District because he made his campaign about "the people."

Appearing on "American Agenda," after his win against Trump-backed candidate Jake Evans, McCormick said, "of course, he had that endorsement [from Newt Gingrich]; I don't hold that against him ... because in the end, we didn't win by just 20 points; we won by 30 points. And the reason we won is because we made this about the people. We made this about Americans; empowering people over government."

According to Ballotpedia, McCormick beat Evans, 68% to 32%, on Tuesday. McCormick now faces off against Democrat Bob Christian for the midterm election on Nov. 8.

Speaking from his Marine experience, McCormick added that he has two sons who want to be Marines, and "they can earn that title. They understand what is at stake. They understand we have to grab back our military from basically the precipice of wokeism, if you will."

"We have a lot of choices here in the near future," he added, "if the government is going to run this country more than the people ... I fully expect President Trump to be friendly with our campaign. He never bad-mouthed me, much to his credit, and I never bad-mouthed him.

"I think we'll have a great relationship moving forward. I think this is a time to unite the party because we have a common enemy — and we need to get this right, or we'll really lose our country in the future."