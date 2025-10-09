Grenell to Newsmax: Trump Deserves Nobel for Mideast Peace Deal

Richard Grenell, U.S. envoy for special missions, told Newsmax on Thursday that no one but President Donald Trump could have secured the breakthrough ceasefire and hostage release deal approved by Israel, warning that the Nobel Peace Prize committee risks its own credibility if it refuses to honor the president.

Grenell, who served as acting director of national intelligence in Trump's first term, credited him with securing Israel's approval of a ceasefire and hostage release plan, calling it a historic step that only Trump could deliver.

"We now have the opportunity to bring home all of these hostages and to really then begin to forge peace, just like he's been able to do around the world already," Grenell said. "No one could have done it but Donald Trump."

On "Finnerty," Grenell said that Trump's determination and direct approach were key to brokering the agreement. He described the president as relentless in his efforts, noting that Trump works "every single day around the clock" and does not take time off.

The Israeli Cabinet approved the deal earlier in the week. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the agreement a "momentous development" and thanked Trump, along with Steve Witkoff, U.S. special envoy to the Middle East, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, who both attended the Israeli meeting.

Trump said that Israeli hostages could be released as soon as Monday or Tuesday.

Grenell argued that Trump's leadership has placed the Nobel Peace Prize committee in the spotlight.

"This is now about the Nobel committee. This is not about Donald Trump," he said.

"If they don't give it to him, I think they will cease to exist as an organization. It will be the biggest joke of an organization, and another organization will rise up and say, we're going to be the legitimate purveyor of what peace looks like."

Asked whether Trump should win the prize when the committee's decision is announced, Grenell said the panel was already behind schedule.

"Honestly, I'm at the point where President Trump should have won seven by now," he said. "The credibility of the whole prize committee is at stake. They should have done it last year. They should have done it three or four years ago."

Grenell added that even if Trump were awarded the prize, it would not erase what he sees as years of neglect by the committee.

"If they give it to him, which they should, it's only to make up for all of the other things that he has been doing. It's going to be too late already.

"And they still have a credibility problem even if they give it to him," Grenell said.

The recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize for 2025 will be announced Friday.

