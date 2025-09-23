Richard Grenell to Newsmax: Trump's UN Candor Stands Out

Former Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell lauded President Donald Trump's address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, highlighting on Newsmax Trump's admission that he wishes more progress had been made to end the war in Gaza.

Grenell, Trump's envoy for special missions, joined "National Report" in-studio following Trump's address to world leaders, one that Grenell said likely left them "shocked" over the president's straight talk.

"He was pretty honest today when he said … I actually thought that we would be able to do more in Israel and Gaza. I thought that we would be able to solve this," Grenell said. "It was an admission that, look, these are very difficult issues, Hamas is not backing down. He's going to have to get tougher with them."

Grenell said Trump's willingness to tell world leaders that he is "not giving up," that he wants "all of the hostages back," and even the remains of those killed, marked "a real moment" of honesty rarely seen at the U.N.

"To have the president of the United States admit that in front of the world leaders … about what we haven't accomplished, but what we're still focused on," he added, "is significant."

Beyond the Gaza conflict, Grenell praised Trump's broader style before the global body, calling it a refreshing departure from conventional diplomacy.

"We are so comfortable with his common sense," Grenell said. "He speaks off the cuff many times. He speaks common sense. He's willing to take on these issues. But they are shocked. They do not get that he is going to just come at them and tell them some commonsense truths."

Grenell emphasized that while Trump delivers blunt truths, he remains respectful.

"I think he's always nice, to be honest. I don't think he's rude," Grenell noted. "But he is not the politician that is going to say one thing in private and do another in public."

