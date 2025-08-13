Grenell to Newsmax: Trump Best Host for Kennedy Center Honors

Kennedy Center President Richard Grenell told Newsmax on Wednesday this year's Kennedy Center Honors will feature something unprecedented: President Donald Trump as the evening's host.

In an interview, Grenell, a former U.S. ambassador to Germany, said Trump's presence is not just appropriate, but ideal for the celebrated December event.

Traditionally, the president attends the Kennedy Center Honors, sitting in the presidential box and mingling with guests. But Grenell said this year will be different, with Trump taking on the central role of host — a first in what will be the event's 47th year.

"I can't think of a greater honor for these honorees than to have the president of the United States talking about their career and honoring them," Grenell said on "Finnerty." "We think President Trump, as the host, is going to really be a ratings bonanza."

Citing Trump's experience as the longtime star of "The Apprentice," as well as his ability to command attention at live events, Grenell predicted that the telecast will draw huge viewership.

"Let's be honest, he does a live show from the Oval Office almost every day with incredible ratings. Even the media would admit that," Grenell said. "Donald Trump is a great entertainer. And if you know him, he's also a great jokester."

Grenell added that Trump has a knack for keeping the political press off balance, noted by an Axios headline Wednesday saying Trump "contemplates celebrating himself" at the 2026 Kennedy Center Honors.

"The political media here in Washington, they don't know how to take him. And so he baits them all the time into running headlines just like that," he said. "I find it to be the greatest showman. He is a great entertainer. And I love how the media just completely trips over themselves to take him 100% for real all of the time."

The Kennedy Center Honors celebrate the lifetime achievements of America's top artists, performers, and cultural icons. With Trump serving as the master of ceremonies, Grenell said the event will give each honoree something special — a tribute from a president known for his showmanship, humor, and ability to draw an audience.

