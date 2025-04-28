Grenell to Newsmax: Trump, Zelenskyy Create 'Iconic' Moment

Former U.S. intelligence chief Richard Grenell praised President Donald Trump's surprise meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vatican on Saturday, calling it "iconic" and an "effort to pursue peace amid years of war."

Grenell, Trump's envoy for special missions, told Newsmax on Monday that Trump's impromptu meeting with Zelenskyy created a powerful symbol of diplomacy.

Appearing on "Finnerty," Grenell was asked about the private discussion between Trump and Zelenskyy ahead of the funeral for Pope Francis.

"I mean, Donald Trump knows how to create a moment, and he is a master of this," Grenell said. "And the one-on-one where he's speaking to Zelenskyy. And in a situation that is unbelievable, where we've had a multiyear war, and Donald Trump is trying to bring peace. I think that photo [of Trump and Zelenskyy sitting in the Vatican] is going to be an iconic photo."

The White House said Saturday that Trump and Zelenskyy "had a very productive discussion" during their time at the Vatican. A spokesman for Ukraine's government described the meeting as "constructive" and noted that the two leaders are working to arrange another meeting.

In a post on social media, Zelenskyy said it was a "good meeting."

Trump's Vatican meeting with Zelenskyy comes as the war in Ukraine enters another year, with ongoing efforts to broker a ceasefire and long-term peace deal.

Grenell emphasized the significance of Trump's efforts at such a high-profile event.

"Donald Trump is trying to bring peace," he said, pointing to the meeting's timing and location symbolism.

He also suggested that the photo of the two leaders seated together could become a lasting image of Trump's foreign policy.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com