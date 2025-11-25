Richard Grenell to Newsmax: There's Hope Trump Can Deliver Ukraine Peace

Richard Grenell, President Donald Trump's envoy for special missions, told Newsmax on Tuesday that there is hope regarding an administration-brokered peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

Grenell told Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that meaningful progress toward a peace agreement is possible only under Trump's direction, citing recent breakthroughs in negotiations and what he described as the administration's willingness to engage directly with Moscow.

Grenell reacted to Trump's comments on Truth Social that the original 28-point U.S.-drafted peace plan has been "fine-tuned" with input from both sides, leaving only a few unresolved issues.

Trump and U.S. officials have said the revised framework has now been narrowed to 19 proposals, with Ukrainian negotiators describing recent Geneva talks as "positive and constructive" while acknowledging that major questions remain.

Grenell said the momentum reflects a shift away from what he called years of diplomatic paralysis under former President Joe Biden.

"If it's going to happen, it's going to happen under President Trump," Grenell said.

"There's no question that he is the one that can bring these two sides together."

He said achieving an immediate ceasefire should be the priority, while acknowledging that longer-term stability will require continued negotiations.

"Trying to get a ceasefire, I think, should be the goal," he said.

"Permanent peace is really difficult, but trying to break this chain. ... Remember, President Trump is frustrated that the hole was so deep that Joe Biden got us into."

Grenell said progress toward a settlement was hindered by the Biden administration's refusal to hold direct talks with Moscow.

"Joe Biden wasn't even speaking to the Russians, wouldn't speak to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin," he said.

"We had years of literally just a war — a massive war that we were funding, thousands of lives that were lost — all because we had politicians that refused to talk to each other."

Recent diplomatic activity has intensified.

U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll held previously undisclosed talks with a Russian delegation in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Monday, while Trump administration envoys and Ukrainian officials have signaled that remaining disagreements center on territorial questions and frozen Russian assets.

A senior Ukrainian negotiator told Newsmax on Tuesday that the peace plan "is not finalized," but that the sides are "coming closer to an agreement."

Grenell credited Trump with forcing the two governments back into dialogue.

"Talking is a tactic. And thank God we have President Trump, who believes in talking, and he's pushing these two sides together," he said.

"I think there's a little hope."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com