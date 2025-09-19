Grenell to Newsmax: Only Left Sees 'America First' as Controversial

World leaders view President Donald Trump as credible and welcome his approach, while only the American left sees an "America First" philosophy as controversial, Richard Grenell, the president's envoy for special missions, told Newsmax at CPAC Paraguay on Friday.

"Look, I've said this before and I think it's worth repeating, that it's only in the American political system on the left that putting America first is controversial," Grenell told Newsmax's Jason Mattera. "There's only one area where it's controversial, and that is with the left. But why is that? I think that they don't travel enough."

But around the world, "when you come here to Paraguay, you go to the Balkans, you go to Europe or the Middle East, every country puts itself first," said Grenell, president of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. "There is no controversy about America putting itself first anywhere except the political left in America."

Grenell also said foreign leaders welcome Trump's straightforward style, even when they disagree with him.

"I talk to world leaders all the time," he said. "I've got a lot of friends who are world leaders, and they're excited to have a credible U.S. president."

Grenell added that while "they don't always agree with President Trump on everything, they know he's credible."

"They know when he says something, he means it," said Grenell. "He's quick to adjust if it's failing, and he talks to everyone. They love it because they got a shot, right? They got a chance to come in and represent their countries."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com