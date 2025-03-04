Rep. McCormick to Newsmax: Trump Brilliantly Played Zelenskyy Encounter

President Donald Trump has effectively maneuvered his confrontational encounter at the White House with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy so that it ultimately will "result in good things," Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

McCormick, who is a member of the House Foreign Affairs and Armed Services Committees, told "Newsline" that "Zelenskyy misplayed [his hand] dramatically" at his meeting in the White House.

McCormick emphasized that he has "been in support of Ukraine all along, [but] I think [Zelenskyy's behavior] is absolutely the wrong way to go about it. He fumbled the ball at the 1-yard line. I think he has ability to recover now."

The representative reiterated that "Trump has played this brilliantly as far as getting [Zelenskyy] back to the table and doing it on his terms. I think it will result in good things, ultimately."

Regarding Trump's address to Congress later on Tuesday evening, McCormick said that if Democrats "are going to make noise, and be destructive and disrespectful, that's just another page out of their playback that is stale and is why they lost the last election."

He added that "if they continue that type of antics," the Democrats "will probably lose the next election" as well.

McCormick also praised Trump for his stamina, saying that "Trump is more energetic than any president that I have ever seen in history. Just his pace, his assertiveness. His ability to get things done in the first month in office is unreal."

