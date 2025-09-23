WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: rich mccormick | tylenol | autism | acetaminophen | cr | pregnancy

Rep. McCormick to Newsmax: Not Jumping to Conclusions on Tylenol-Autism Link

By    |   Tuesday, 23 September 2025 11:09 AM EDT

The Trump administration may have linked prenatal use of acetaminophen to increased rates of autism in children, but Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., told Newsmax that he doesn't want to "jump to any conclusions" because there are a lot of questions that need to be answered.

"When you have research, remember there's a lot of confounding factors," McCormick said Tuesday on "Wake Up America." "Tylenol has been around for a long time in medicine. We use it usually as an antipyretic. In other words, something to treat fever. Not so much pain, but fever."

He added: "When you do that, that means that you actually have to deal with the fact that some mothers are sick from something. That's what's causing their fever. Maybe that's the cause of autism. … The question is also, are we just having better reporting of signs and symptoms of autism? And now we diagnosis it more often?"

He then questioned what would be used in place of such fever reducers and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

"So there's a lot of confounding factors that may lead us to the wrong conclusion," McCormick continued. "We have to be very careful because if we don't treat fever with Tylenol, and we can't use NSAIDs such as Motrin or Aleve or other medications for fever, then what are we going to do for women who have fever? Because, certainly, fever is not good for a person, especially when they're pregnant. So we have a lot of questions to be answered. I don't want to jump to any conclusions yet."

McCormick, who is a physician, said that if Tylenol is taken off the table to reduce fever, then doctors are left with using Motrin or any of the other NSAID drugs, which can cause "bleeding issues" in pregnant women and other issues in very young children.

Switching gears, the Georgia Republican added that he didn't think federal lawmakers would ultimately reach a deal to keep the government funded by the Oct. 1 shutdown deadline.

"When you talk about a deal, no, I don't, because, quite frankly, this is a Democratic bill to begin with," McCormick said. "The [continuing resolution] is a continuation of [former House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi[, D-Calif.,] spending levels. It's so ironic to me that you have the Freedom Caucus on one side saying we're going to do a continued resolution and the Democrats talking about shutting down the government because of a CR that's from them. This is a crazy time in politics."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

Nicole Weatherholtz

Nicole Weatherholtz, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The Trump administration may have linked prenatal use of acetaminophen to increased rates of autism in children, but Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., told Newsmax that he doesn't want to "jump to any conclusions" because there's still a lot of questions that need to be answered.
rich mccormick, tylenol, autism, acetaminophen, cr, pregnancy
558
2025-09-23
Tuesday, 23 September 2025 11:09 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved