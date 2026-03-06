Rep. Rich McCormick to Newsmax: Trump Has Transformed Global Politics

Military strikes on Iran are further confirmation that no post-World War II president has "transformed the world ... for the benefit of the United States" as much as Donald Trump, Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Friday.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," McCormick said U.S. operations targeting Iran's military capabilities demonstrate the kind of decisive leadership that has reshaped global geopolitics and strengthened America's position abroad.

"I just don't see anybody since World War II that's transformed the world as much as he has for the benefit of the United States," McCormick said.

The Georgian, who serves on the House Armed Services and Foreign Affairs committees, made the remarks after Congress rejected Democrat-led efforts to limit the president's military authority under the War Powers Resolution.

The House voted 219-212 to block the measure, with most Republicans backing the administration's actions against Iran and four Democrats joining Republicans.

McCormick said the vote outcome was predictable, given the growing threat posed by Tehran's weapons programs and decades of hostility with the U.S.

"Most people realize what a threat Iran is," he said. "We've essentially been at war with them for 50 years."

The lawmaker warned that Iran's ability to rapidly produce drones and other modern weapons has changed the battlefield, requiring faster and more decisive responses from the U.S.

"We live in a different time now," McCormick said. "You have weapons systems that can be created at 100 per month that can do precision targeting."

He contrasted that with U.S. production of some defensive systems, warning the U.S. could face dangerous supply shortages if adversaries are allowed to advance unchecked.

McCormick, a veteran who served in the Marines and Navy, also dismissed claims from critics that the strikes violate constitutional limits on presidential war powers.

He noted that presidents from both parties have used military force without formal declarations of war for decades.

"I don't think there's ever been a president who hasn't attacked another nation when Americans were threatened," he said, pointing to actions under Presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and others.

Looking beyond the immediate conflict, McCormick said the strikes could reshape global power dynamics and force hostile regimes to rethink their positions toward America.

Countries such as Russia, Venezuela, and Cuba are already feeling new geopolitical pressure, he said, while adversaries such as North Korea appear increasingly cautious.

"This is going to transform the way we do world negotiations," McCormick said.

He also argued that stabilizing the Middle East could let the U.S. refocus its national security priorities on emerging global challenges, particularly China.

"When you get a bad actor pursuing nuclear arms, that's the world changer," McCormick warned. "That's something the United States cannot afford to ignore."

