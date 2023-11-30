Rep. McCormick to Newsmax: Still Gas in the Tank for DeSantis

There's still "some gas in the tank" for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to make headway in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, said Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., Thursday on Newsmax.

"We're still too early" to make the presumption that Donald Trump is the GOP nominee, McCormick said during an appearance on "American Agenda."

DeSantis is set to debate California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday night.

"We've got a really good debate tonight. ... I think DeSantis really has a chance to make his case for his state where he grew his popularity from dead even to almost a 20-point lead, where he did everything anybody can ask you to do as a conservative … he's got some of the most conservative policies that I've seen in my lifetime matched up to any other president that's ever existed.

"You've got a guy who has a proven track record, who's going to be able to compare his state to California, Republicans to Democrats, to go against Newsom, the one Democrats might end up choosing anyways because of the vast dispopularity of [President Joe] Biden, so I think there's still some gas in the tank and we're going to have to see how it goes."

DeSantis and Newsom, who is not running for president, will face each other in a debate moderated by Fox News' Sean Hannity in what the news outlet is billing as "The Great Red vs. Blue State Debate."

DeSantis' campaign earlier this week made several references to a "Newsom presidency," writing: "This will be the first chance for Republicans to contrast our vision for the future of the country with the failed agenda of someone who very well could become the Democrats' nominee."

