×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rich mccormick | ron desantis | gop | 2024 | gavin newsom

Rep. McCormick to Newsmax: Still Gas in the Tank for DeSantis

By    |   Thursday, 30 November 2023 04:26 PM EST

There's still "some gas in the tank" for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to make headway in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, said Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., Thursday on Newsmax.

"We're still too early" to make the presumption that Donald Trump is the GOP nominee, McCormick said during an appearance on "American Agenda."

DeSantis is set to debate California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday night.

"We've got a really good debate tonight. ... I think DeSantis really has a chance to make his case for his state where he grew his popularity from dead even to almost a 20-point lead, where he did everything anybody can ask you to do as a conservative … he's got some of the most conservative policies that I've seen in my lifetime matched up to any other president that's ever existed.

"You've got a guy who has a proven track record, who's going to be able to compare his state to California, Republicans to Democrats, to go against Newsom, the one Democrats might end up choosing anyways because of the vast dispopularity of [President Joe] Biden, so I think there's still some gas in the tank and we're going to have to see how it goes."

DeSantis and Newsom, who is not running for president, will face each other in a debate moderated by Fox News' Sean Hannity in what the news outlet is billing as "The Great Red vs. Blue State Debate."

DeSantis' campaign earlier this week made several references to a "Newsom presidency," writing: "This will be the first chance for Republicans to contrast our vision for the future of the country with the failed agenda of someone who very well could become the Democrats' nominee."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Solange Reyner | editorial.reyner@newsmax.com

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
There's still "some gas in the tank" for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to make headway in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, said Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., Thursday on Newsmax.
rich mccormick, ron desantis, gop, 2024, gavin newsom
336
2023-26-30
Thursday, 30 November 2023 04:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved