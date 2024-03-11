Rep. McCormick to Newsmax: Biden 'Deteriorating Rapidly'

President Joe Biden is "deteriorating rapidly" in every way, Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Monday.

Appearing on "Wake Up America," McCormick, an emergency room physician, was asked to assess Biden's performance in Thursday's State of the Union speech.

"I'm not sure what drug cocktail they put him on. He didn't have a lot of energy. He was yelling a lot. Then he started to taper off and mumble towards the end," McCormick said.

"But if you look at the Joe Biden of four years ago versus now, it is night and day difference. He's deteriorating rapidly, not just his cognitive ability, but his ability to walk, to function, to be coordinated."

McCormick explained that what worries him most.

"If you got rid of Joe Biden because of his cognitive decline, you still end up with [Vice President] Kamala [Harris]. Kamala has the same failed policies," McCormick said. "So, the policies are what I'm really worried about, but there's no doubt in my mind. Everybody can see it. He's becoming demented. He's not able to function normally, he does it over and over and over again. Almost every single speech."

McCormick on Monday was shown a video clip of Biden trying to clean up his use of the word "illegal" to describe the migrant accused of murdering Georgia nursing student Laken Riley. "Undocumented. An undocumented person. I should not have used 'illegal,'" Biden said Saturday on MSNBC.

McCormick was told that Biden seemed more focused on how to refer to migrants than the real issue at hand.

"That's because he knows it's not good for the country, when you allow that many people in the country," McCormick said. "Anybody who comes in the country illegally and then you gratify them by giving them free things, you reward them for skipping the line, and then you punish people who are trying to come here legally.

"Here's the funny thing: The people who are the most upset about this are the people who did wait in line, who did it the right way."

McCormick also cited the human trafficking during the migrant crisis.

"We lost tens of thousands of children who are probably being child trafficked right now," he said. "I already talked about the rape, I've already talked about the human trafficking, basically modern-day slavery and people who come across the border illegally and then put into slave labor because they can't work legally, and they shouldn't work legally because that would be rewarding bad behavior."

