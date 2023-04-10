Rep. McCormick to Newsmax: Biden Blaming Trump for Own 'Debacle'

Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Monday that President Joe Biden is trying to blame Republicans after the White House released a report faulting former President Donald Trump's administration for failures during the Afghanistan withdrawal.

McCormick said on "National Report" that the Afghanistan report's conclusion "shouldn't surprise you at all, we've seen what the administration has done the entire time they have any problem is they immediately point to Trump. They blamed the Republicans for an increase in … national emissions."

He claimed that Democrats "don't do anything about China, the energy policy they have actually increases pollution, increases environmental concerns, and yet they blame the Republicans for having better policies. They would literally claim that their racism comes from the Republican Party. Although the Democrats have been on the wrong side of racism their entire history."

McCormick continued, "I think this is just more of the same that they've always had, which is to blame somebody else for their own problems. It's clear that Joe Biden was the president of the United States, was the commander in chief, during this debacle.

"I'm a guy who spent over six months in Afghanistan myself. Lost friends, seen many people with traumatic brain injuries, lost limbs, time away from family. And this guy was in control for seven months, had the ability to stop this at any given time. … We deserved a whole lot better than what he gave us."

