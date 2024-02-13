Rep. McCormick to Newsmax: Replacing Biden Matter of When

Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Tuesday that as fast as President Joe Biden is deteriorating mentally, it's a matter of when, not if, Democrats replace him on the ticket for November's election.

McCormick, a medical doctor, sees Biden's "obvious" mental decline. McCormick added that House Republicans don't need the transcript of an interview that special counsel Robert Hur conducted with Biden in October, either.

"There's no way they (White House) make it public. But, quite frankly, we don't need it," McCormick said on "National Report."

The Republican chairmen of the three committees leading the impeachment investigation into Biden sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting the transcript of an interview Biden did with Hur in October.

"We have tons of video of him misquoting the Constitution, forgetting basic names, forgetting who's beside him or how to walk off the stage," McCormick said. "It's so obvious to see the mental decline, the mental acuity just go away."

McCormick said Democrats know Biden, 81, wouldn't make it to the end of a second term as an 86-year-old.

"Imagine, there's no possible way he lasts another four years as fast as he's deteriorating," McCormick said. "When dementia starts setting in, it's not like you can get it back. It's not like a personal training schedule where you become more alert and more decisive and more able to interpret all the things you need to interpret as a president.

"It's going to get worse. The question is not if but when they will replace him. Will it be during the election cycle or will it be after he's elected with somebody who could even be worse than he is, as far as policy measures go?"

