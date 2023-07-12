Rep. McCormick to Newsmax: GOP Must Pass Defense Plan Before Senate

Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Wednesday House Republicans need to pass the National Defense Authorization Act first so "we don't end up with a less conservative bill."

McCormick, a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and Navy, in late June introduced an amendment to the 2024 NDAA that would prohibit the Department of Defense from contracting or cooperating with any organization that facilitates the censorship of Americans.

"The good news is this is a conservative bill. I know people are like, Why are you in a hurry to get it passed? Well, if we don't get it passed, then the Senate gets first dibs, and then we end up with a less conservative bill," McCormick said during his appearance on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"We've gotten rid of all the woke culture. We've defunded things that have nothing to do with fighting wars. We want to put to death all the bad guys out there. That's what we're good at in the military. That's what we're trained for. That's the whole mission, is to put an end to bad guys," he added.

"When you talk about a military aircraft, you're not going to have [an] electric-powered aircraft. You want to have something with a positive thrust-to-weight ratio if you're going to win a combat. And we've done all those things that support our military, the mission, and winning wars."

The House began debate on the defense policy bill Wednesday, with Republicans offering hundreds of amendments, including some on abortion services and others on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

