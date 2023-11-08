Rep. McCormick to Newsmax: Biden 'Appeasing' Left with Israeli 'Pause' Request

Rep. Dr. Richard McCormick, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Joe Biden is "scared to death" of losing support among those on the left, and that is why he is pushing Israel for a military pause in its war with the terrorist organization Hamas in Gaza.

"[Biden's] scared to death," McCormick said during "American Agenda" on Wednesday. "When you have hundreds of thousands of people around the United States [upset with you]. This goes to show you immigration policies really have a downwind consequence."

Axios reported Tuesday that Biden made an emergency call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday urging him to implement a 3-day "pause" in the Israeli Defense Forces military actions in the Gaza Strip to allow for humanitarian aid to reach the Palestinian civilians, and to aid in the release of more than 200 hostages taken by Hamas and other terrorist organizations during the Oct. 7 attacks on the Jewish State.

The proposal comes from discussions between Hamas, Qatar, the U.S., and Israel, which would result in between 10-15 of the estimated 240 hostages still being held in Gaza, the report said.

Al Jazeera reported Tuesday that Biden is rapidly losing the support among Arab and Muslim voters in the country, who are attending pro-Palestinian rallies and voicing frustration about Biden's handling of the crisis.

"They're trying to cover up. That's why we're not buying into this Islamophobia strategy. We're not buying into these meetings," Abed Ayoub, executive director at the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee told the news outlet. "We're past that. We need action. We need this administration to show some leadership and not throw us crumbs. We don't care about a meeting. We really, truly don't. Nothing is coming out of those meetings obviously."

McCormick said the current situation in Israel and Gaza is bringing out huge amounts of antisemitism throughout the world, especially in countries where Middle Eastern refugees have entered in recent years.

"You've seen it in France. You've seen in Germany. You have seen it in multiple foreign nations where all of a sudden you have discord," he said. "When you have anti American or anti-Semitic rhetoric out there in mass, we have a real problem. This has never been done in history. I've never seen anything so anti-Israel, anti-Semitic, so populist, in a movement in the United States ever. We have a problem that needs to be addressed, and he's just trying to do appeasement of those people."

