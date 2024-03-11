Rep. Rich McCormick to Newsmax: Biden Not Using 'Accurate Terminology' on Migrants

Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Monday that President Joe Biden is not using "accurate terminology" when it comes to talking about "illegal" or "undocumented" immigrants.

"Let's be accurate," McCormick said during an appearance on "American Agenda." "If you want to use terms that actually explain who somebody is, these people are not undocumented. Well, there are some undocumented people, but, out of the 11 million people that have crossed the border since he's been president, about 9 million of them are well-documented. Why? Because he sent a record number of border agents out there to process them with paperwork. They're highly-documented. We know who they are. We've caught a record number of terrorists coming across the border; we have a record number of Chinese nationals coming across the border."

"The people who are undocumented are the 2 million that got away," he continued. "Those are people trying to avoid being captured. So, think about it, if you want to talk about undocumented, those are the people that got away because our border agents are busy documenting people who are coming here illegally. They are all illegal. We know that. The question is are they illegal documented invaders or are they illegal undocumented invaders? Because those are the two choices if you want to use accurate terminology."

When asked about the issues that his constituents in Georgia care about, McCormick said it's the "elementary things," adding that Republicans are "on the right side of history."

"Sixty percent or more of all American public believe in the elementary things that are basic to America – the American Dream," he said. "That means less government, more freedom. Everybody wants that. Border security. Everybody understands what's coming across the border. You have crime. You have rapists. You have thieves. You have people who are selling fentanyl and come here to literally kill us. That is a big problem. Crime. Going soft on crime, that's what the Democrats do. Nobody wants unsafe neighborhoods."

"Debt," he continued. "Everybody understands we're heading towards catastrophe as our debt to GDP ratio gets far out of hand. And then energy. Having cheap, safe, effective energy that people can actually get to work and subsist on, as well as education, educational choice. These are all 60% or greater issues that we're on the right side of. We need to focus on those things that unite us, divide them [the Democrats], and go win elections big time."

