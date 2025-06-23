Rep. McCormick to Newsmax: 'Great' That Qatar Could Hit Back at Iran

Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Monday he thinks it's "great" that Qatar has reserved the right to respond to Iran's attack on the U.S. military base in Doha.

"I think it's a direct result of the Abraham Accords, of linking us to them," McCormick said on "Newsline." "If you think about the [United Arab Emirates], they can join the fight along with Saudi Arabia. Combined, they have a larger military and a larger economy than Iran, almost as many people. Saudi Arabia has one of the biggest investments in the military in the entire world when it comes to GDP, and they're a wealthy nation."

"I think Iran is very much isolated," he continued. "I think this could be very good for world peace as they find themselves more and more isolated as a terrorist-sponsoring nation. I think it's only going to result in good things, especially if they're destabilized and the people rise up against that evil, evil regime."

McCormick, a military veteran who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, said Iran's statement on its targeting of Al Udeid Air Base reminds him of the telegraphing that former Iraq leader Saddam Hussein did in the days leading up to the end of his regime.

"Saddam Hussein was putting out all kinds of misinformation, trying to make the people feel good about his regime, his power, his ability to respond," McCormick said. "Quite frankly, [the Iranians] are really in trouble. Every time they fire, we triangulate and we counterfire. Israel has been marking every single target. We've taken out their weapons production, which is something I have advocated for since they've been producing weapons to take out our allies, our friends, and American troops."

He added, "Not that long ago, we had three Georgians die from a Houthi-launched weapon system produced by Iran and sponsored by Iran. This has been going on for decades — it's time to respond now."

Asked what he thinks that response should be, McCormick said, "I think we're doing it."

"I think every time they have weapons that they procure, they disseminate against us, we take out their ability to produce those weapons," he said. "They're going to produce weapons of mass destruction, and they're threatening to annihilate Israel from the face of the Earth. When they call us the Great Satan, the Big Satan, death to America — that's an existential threat that we cannot any longer allow."

He added, "And if you don't think there's precedence, [former President] Bill Clinton actually bombed Iraq in 1998 because of concern of weapons of mass destruction from Saddam Hussein. [Former President Ronald] Reagan did it with Libya and Muammar Gaddafi. Matter of fact, Clinton bombed five different nations, invaded Haiti also, all on the principle of American sovereignty and its interests abroad."

