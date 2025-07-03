Rep. McCormick to Newsmax: Jeffries' Speech 'Intelligent' but 'Not Truthful'

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries' hourslong speech Thursday opposing President Donald Trump's tax-cut and spending legislation is "tactically very intelligent," but "not truthful," Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., said Thursday on Newsmax.

"He's using this as a time to show how it affects each and every district in a very jaded way. But it's like making a commercial," McCormick said on "National Report." "As a doctor, I'm going to tell you, he's making some tactical mistakes to buy drinking water because eventually he's going to have to use the restroom, and then the game is over, and we get to actually get to business again.

"But it's smart, smart tactics on their part to make a commercial out of this. And that just wastes the time. But it's not truthful."

Jeffries, D-N.Y., as of mid-Thursday had spoken for over five hours on the House floor as Democrats fight to delay passage of the bill.

He was more than halfway to breaking the all-time record for the longest House floor speech set by then-House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in 2021.

