Rep. Rich McCormick to Newsmax: Ga. Trump Judge Made 'Just Ruling'

Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Wednesday that Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee made the right call when he dismissed six of the charges in the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants.

"I don't know him [McAfee] personally, but I will say he made a just ruling in this case," McCormick said during an appearance on "Newsline." "He talked about the paper-thin application of the prosecution. In other words, you have to have more substance in those six that he dismissed. He [Trump] still has three major charges as well — fraud, defrauding the government and also on making false statements — but I think he'll win on those, too."

McCormick also commented on the possibility of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis being removed from Trump's case this week over an improper relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

"Having Fani off this makes total sense if you look at how she's been corrupted," he said. "Her character has been besmirched by herself, really, and her actions. I think this will play itself out the way it's supposed to, and I think he'll [Trump will] win this case."

Switching gears, the Peach State lawmaker said it was a "hard vote" but he voted in favor of banning the Chinese social media app TikTok, despite his libertarian leanings.

"This isn't about banning TikTok," McCormick said. "This is about ownership of the CCP [Chinese Communist Party]. Something that literally influences our children, can influence elections, has been designed to be addictive, [and] is designed totally opposite of what it's designed in China to be, which is limited by time and content. Here it is literally used to undermine our children."

"I had I don't know how many hundreds of calls yesterday from children that were told by TikTok they needed to call us," he said. They would call us and be irate, threaten suicide, threaten to work against us. This is the literal manipulation by a communist government of our children. Think about it that way. We've already outlawed that China can't buy land here in America, and yet we want to allow 128 million people to be brainwashed by a communist government?"

He stressed that access to TikTok is "not a First Amendment right" and said that Chinese government members "are the most likely people to limit the First Amendment."

"If we said something against China, that would be outlawed," he said. "If they wanted to say something bad about us, that would be allowed. This is actually something that has nothing to do with the First Amendment, that has nothing to do with our freedoms. It has to do with ownership and influence in the United States."

