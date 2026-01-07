Rep. McCormick to Newsmax: It's Time US 'Took Back Western Hemisphere'

President Donald Trump's handling of Venezuela marks a long overdue return to the Monroe Doctrine and a reassertion of American influence in its own hemisphere after years of retreat that allowed China and Russia to gain ground, Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

McCormick, who serves on the House Armed Services and Foreign Affairs committees, said on "Wake Up America" that Trump's move to secure Venezuelan oil resources and the broader pressure campaign against the Maduro regime are a signal to global adversaries that the United States intends to reengage forcefully — though not militarily — in the Americas.

"It's time that we took back the Western Hemisphere," McCormick said. "And I don't mean by military force or anything like that, but by exerting our influence."

He said that U.S. disengagement over multiple administrations created a vacuum that adversarial powers were quick to exploit, even in countries close to home.

McCormick argued that Trump's approach sends a clear message to leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping that the Western Hemisphere is not open territory for hostile expansion. He said the strategy also serves as a warning to regional governments that aligning against the U.S. carries consequences.

The congressman emphasized that rebuilding American influence does not mean isolationism, which he warned could leave the U.S. strategically encircled.

"It's very important not to become isolationist," McCormick said.

"We could easily become surrounded by our enemies. It's very important that we have friendly democracies in our hemisphere."

Instead, he called for strengthening ties with democratic partners throughout the Americas and encouraging political reform in nations long dominated by authoritarian rule.

McCormick said the developments in Venezuela should resonate across the region.

"I think Cuba and Colombia would do well to pay attention to what's happening," he said, adding that cooperation with the U.S. ultimately benefits "their people [and] the entire hemisphere."

McCormick added, "Suppression of a people is never good. A Western Hemisphere entirely free, with good trade and economics, will only benefit everybody here."

McCormick also paid tribute to the late Rep. Doug LaMalfa, calling the California congressman a "gentle giant" and a deeply respected lawmaker whose leadership and character left a lasting mark on Congress and the country.

McCormick reflected on LaMalfa's death at age 65 on Monday, describing him as a trusted colleague, close friend, and model public servant admired across the House GOP conference.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com