Tags: rich mccormick | directv | newsmax

Rep. McCormick to Newsmax: Fight Back to Ensure Free Market

(Newsmax/"National Report")

By    |   Monday, 30 January 2023 12:26 PM EST

Public pushback on DirecTV's boot of Newsmax can rein in the platform's "censorship," Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., said Monday.

Appearing on Newsmax's "National Report," McCormick said "the free market works out very well when you, the people, reach out and hold people accountable."

"The fact that I've received dozens of phone calls in my district shows that you're favored," McCormick said of his conservative constituents. "To not have [conservative outlets] on cable networks or DirecTV is egregious to our messaging."

According to McCormick, "The greatest disinfectant is sunlight" — and used as an example the controversy that swirled around Coca-Cola after it condemned a Georgia voting law in the face of boycott threats. 

"The good news is we've been through this before. Remember when Coca-Cola started misbehaving?" he said. "They were punished by the people … they came back to the table. We want people to write a letter, write DirecTV, speak openly, cancel their membership."

McCormick said the nation needs a "fair and honest debate" about censorship. "Everybody should be treated fairly," he said.

"We're seeing this on all fronts right now — businesses actually being defunded by banking systems that don't agree with their politics," he said. "We need to have a fair and honest debate over this and make sure people are treated fairly."

McCormick added that the problem is evident "around the world."

"I'm waiting for … a real movement where we have conservative viewership," he said. "I think that's how you fight back in a free market."

Public pushback on DirecTV's boot of Newsmax can rein in the platform's "censorship," Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., said Monday.
rich mccormick, directv, newsmax
Monday, 30 January 2023 12:26 PM
